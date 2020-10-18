Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

WB opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. Weibo has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.63 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Weibo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,980,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 366,282 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Weibo by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,344,000 after purchasing an additional 985,125 shares during the period. Perseverance Asset Management International boosted its stake in Weibo by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Weibo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

