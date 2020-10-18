WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.25. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of -0.11.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in WD-40 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

