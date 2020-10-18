WBB Securities Begins Coverage on CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

WBB Securities started coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.84. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

