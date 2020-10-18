Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.89. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

