WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $223,749.00

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, WAX has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX and Kyber Network. WAX has a total market cap of $53.39 million and $223,749.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00268990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.77 or 0.01399125 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00153812 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,713,104,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,817,078 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, C2CX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex, Bancor Network, Bithumb and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

