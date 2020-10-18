Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) versus BEO Bancorp (NASDAQ:BEOB) Critical Review

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.5% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $27.83 million 1.27 $4.28 million N/A N/A Washington Trust Bancorp $264.74 million 2.17 $69.12 million $3.96 8.39

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BEO Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Washington Trust Bancorp 25.07% 13.23% 1.22%

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats BEO Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposit, and savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, and mortgage loans; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. As of April 16, 2020, the company operated 20 branches and 5 loan production offices in twelve eastern Oregon and five eastern Washington counties. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, ATM, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional, and mutual funds clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer that offers variable annuities, college savings plans, and mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island; 11 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island; and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

