Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after purchasing an additional 231,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.