Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 61.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

