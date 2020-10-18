Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Walmart by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.
In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
