Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Walmart by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

