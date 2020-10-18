Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 494.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 29,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14. The company has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

