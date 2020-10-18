Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMMVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of WMMVY opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

