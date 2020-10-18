Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Up 46.4% in September

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the September 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

VWAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

