Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Up 46.4% in September

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the September 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VWAGY opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.69.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
VWAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
