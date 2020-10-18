Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,037,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,357,000 after buying an additional 1,253,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $132,905,000 after buying an additional 974,766 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,633,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,743,000 after buying an additional 927,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,406,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,236,000 after buying an additional 731,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,113,000 after buying an additional 728,165 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

