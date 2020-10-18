Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Increased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after purchasing an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,066,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 11,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.88 and its 200-day moving average is $191.62. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

