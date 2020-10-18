Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

VLGEA opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.48 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

In other news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $112,399.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Village Super Market by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Village Super Market by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 28.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

