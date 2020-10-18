Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

NYSE:V opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

