Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,207.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

