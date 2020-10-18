Vigilare Wealth Management Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of T opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

