Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.89 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,519.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

