VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Trading Up 0.2%

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.20. Approximately 11,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 78,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.