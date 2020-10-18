VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading Up 0.1%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.58 and last traded at $57.22. Approximately 17,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 49,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36.

