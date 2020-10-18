ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIAC. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.88.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,837,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

