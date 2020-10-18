Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Short Interest Update

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 20.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White purchased 10,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $66,951.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $112,826.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $49,296.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 158,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,941. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRCA shares. Bank of America cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $224.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.