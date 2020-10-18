VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CFO George E. Kilguss III Sells 5,992 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,992 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $1,281,029.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,997.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VRSN stock opened at $207.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 104.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 535.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 56.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

