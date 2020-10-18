Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2,068.00 and a beta of 2.88. Vericel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.