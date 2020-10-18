Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Short Interest Update

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $20.68 on Friday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $935.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,068.00 and a beta of 2.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 21.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 568,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $22,252,000. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 44.6% during the second quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 333,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 971,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 154,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

