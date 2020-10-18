Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VERB stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 153.77% and a negative return on equity of 131.68%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

