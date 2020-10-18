Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.28.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $306.27 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 148.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $80,184.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $433,794.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,373. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

