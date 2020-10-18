Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,454 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,802% compared to the average daily volume of 129 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,569,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,846,000 after purchasing an additional 341,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,238,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,797,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,554,000 after purchasing an additional 410,291 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.