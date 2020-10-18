Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,058,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,561,000 after acquiring an additional 842,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND opened at $88.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.