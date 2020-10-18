Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

