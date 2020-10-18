Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $318.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

