Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 76.7% in September

Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $159.06 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 has a fifty-two week low of $97.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.69.

