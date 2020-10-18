Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

