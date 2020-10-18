Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $236.31 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.