VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Trading 0.3% Higher

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.34 and last traded at $163.15. 8,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 27,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.74.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.27.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.