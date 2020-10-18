ValuEngine Upgrades Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) to Strong-Buy

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $5.07 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $109.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter.
Armstrong Flooring Company Profile
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.
Recommended Story: Management Fee
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.