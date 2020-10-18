ValuEngine Upgrades Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) to Strong-Buy

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $5.07 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $109.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 6.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,839,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,746 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 13.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 31.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 274.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 22.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

