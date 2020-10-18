ValuEngine Upgrades Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) to “Buy”

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AQMS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

AQMS stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

