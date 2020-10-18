ValuEngine Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Sell

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $174.82 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,977 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

