ValuEngine Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Sell

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.19.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $174.82 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.82.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,977 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
