ValuEngine Downgrades Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) to Hold

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LYL opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Dragon Victory International has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

