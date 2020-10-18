ValuEngine Downgrades Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Sell

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $101,881.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,631 shares of company stock valued at $935,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

