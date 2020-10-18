Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VALPQ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $0.06 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Valaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VALPQ opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Valaris has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.49 million. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 237.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

