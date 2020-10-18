US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $671.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WES has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 3.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

