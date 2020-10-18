US Capital Advisors Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

ET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

ET opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 159,596 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

