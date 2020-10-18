Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,344 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE UNM opened at $18.65 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.