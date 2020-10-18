UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after buying an additional 1,435,755 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after buying an additional 702,164 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,339,000 after buying an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

