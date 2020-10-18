UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 437.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $329.90 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

