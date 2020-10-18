UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Position Trimmed by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $333.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

