UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 437.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $329.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $333.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.