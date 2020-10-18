United Community Banks (UCBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect United Community Banks to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.